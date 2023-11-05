Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf’s wife’s parents have safely returned to Scotland after being trapped in Gaza for weeks. Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the couple had been visiting relatives in Gaza when the situation escalated, leaving them unable to leave the region. Finally, on Friday, they managed to exit through the Rafah border crossing.

Mr. Yousaf took to social media to express the family’s relief and joy at their safe return. He shared a heartfelt picture of his in-laws with their extended family, capturing the emotional reunion. However, despite their happiness, Mr. Yousaf’s father-in-law expressed his deep sadness, as his wife, son, and grandchildren are still stranded in Gaza.

The conflict in the region has caused immense suffering and anxiety for countless families, including those with ties to the UK. The Scottish First Minister’s family is just one example of many who have been directly affected by the situation. The ongoing violence has left many individuals worried about the safety and well-being of their loved ones.

Mr. Yousaf has been actively highlighting the plight of those affected by the conflict, using his platform to raise awareness and advocate for peace. His personal connection to the crisis adds a personal dimension to his efforts, as he continues to work towards a peaceful resolution and the safe return of all those still trapped in Gaza.