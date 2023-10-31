Scottish Government to Hand Over 14,000 Electronic Messages to UK Covid Inquiry

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison has confirmed that the Scottish government will provide more than 14,000 electronic messages, including unredacted WhatsApp messages from First Minister Humza Yousaf, to the UK Covid Inquiry. This announcement comes in response to previous criticism over the government’s failure to provide all relevant data.

The Scottish government had faced accusations of attempting to conceal information, with opposition Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) suggesting that ministers had deleted messages. In light of these concerns, Robison issued an apology to bereaved families for any lack of transparency and pledged that all requested messages would be shared in their entirety by November 6.

Counsel to the UK inquiry, Jamie Dawson KC, disclosed that despite a “do not destroy” order, only a limited number of WhatsApp messages from Scottish government officials had been retained. It remains uncertain whether the 14,000 messages include previously presumed deleted data.

Robison stressed the importance of addressing data privacy concerns and indicated that individuals would need to provide explanations for their actions concerning record retention. Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Tories, criticized the government, alleging a “stench of secrecy” and accusing ministers of attempting to cover up crucial information. Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie expressed concern over the deliberate withholding and destruction of key material.

The UK Covid Inquiry was initiated in August 2022 and issued a directive against the destruction of Covid-related messages. While First Minister Yousaf had pledged full compliance, allegations arose suggesting that senior government figures, including Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney, either deleted messages or used auto-delete functions. The unfolding inquiry seeks to uncover the truth behind these allegations and provide clarity regarding government actions during the pandemic.