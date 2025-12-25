Search Called Off for Two Men Missing After Christmas Day Swim Disaster in Devon

Tragic Christmas Swim Turns Deadly Off Devon Coast

A desperate search for two men in their 40s and 60s has been called off after they got into trouble during a risky Christmas Day swim off Budleigh Salterton, Devon. Emergency services were scrambled at 10:25am to rescue swimmers caught in rough conditions but sadly the men remain missing, with their families informed.

Massive Rescue Mission Ends Without Success

The Coastguard spearheaded the massive search effort, deploying teams from Exmouth and Beer Coastguard Rescue, RNLI lifeboats, and helicopters from Teignmouth and Torbay. Despite extensive shoreline and offshore searches, the operation was stood down at 5pm.

Multiple people got into difficulty due to the fierce weather, with paramedics treating two on site and hospitalising one with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Urge Swimmers to Stay Out of the Sea

A yellow weather warning for gusty winds topping 55mph was in place all day, with the Met Office warning of dangerous waves and potential transport and power disruption. Police have now strongly cautioned everyone not to enter the water on Boxing Day as conditions worsen.

Detective Superintendent Hayley Costar said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the two men who are currently missing. We ask anyone planning to swim in the sea on Boxing Day to reconsider given the dangerous conditions.”

Local Witnesses Shocked by Reckless Swimming

Hundreds turned out for unofficial Christmas swims at Exmouth and Budleigh beaches despite official cancellations and warnings. Locals described the sea as “cold,” “rough,” and utterly unsuitable for swimming.

Visitor Melissa Hill said: “The conditions were dreadful – cold water, strong winds, crashing waves. I can’t believe anyone went in.”

Stay Safe This Holiday Season

Do not enter the sea on Boxing Day – authorities warn conditions remain extremely hazardous.

Follow local weather warnings and official advice before planning any water activities.

If you spot anyone in trouble, call 999 immediately and avoid taking risks yourself.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder to respect the power of the sea, especially during severe weather. Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s catastrophe.