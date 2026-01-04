Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man

Dyfed-Powys Police have paused their search of the River Teifi in Cardigan for the night. Despite intensive efforts on foot, by boat, helicopter, and drone, the man believed to have entered the water remains missing.

Multi-Agency Hunt Underway After Early Morning Incident

The alarm was raised after a man reportedly entered the water from the Castle Street bridge around 5:15am. Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and HM Coastguard launched a major multi-agency search operation. They scoured the riverbanks and waters searching for any sign of the missing individual.

Public Urged to Stay Clear of River Banks

Authorities have warned locals and visitors to keep away from the river area for their own safety while the search is ongoing. The operation will resume first thing in the morning.

Got Information? Contact the Police

If you have any details that could assist the search, or if you are the person who entered the water and are now safe, please reach out immediately.

Dyfed-Powys Police thank everyone who has helped with the search so far.