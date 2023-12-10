search intensifies for missing woman gaynor lord in norwich

The mysterious disappearance of Gaynor Lord, a 55-year-old woman last seen on London Street, Norwich, at 2.35pm on Friday, has intensified after her belongings were discovered at Wensum Park. Norfolk Police, along with specialist officers, are conducting an extensive search after a member of the public found clothing and jewellery belonging to Ms Lord in the park on Friday. Additional items, including her mobile phone, have since been located, prompting the authorities to cordon off the park for a thorough investigation.

Ms Lord, described as 5ft 6in (1.5m) tall, white, with blonde, shoulder-length hair styled in a bob, was reportedly heading towards Norwich Cathedral when she went missing. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a yellow tank top, and was covered with a large olive-coloured coat and scarf.

Supt Wes Hornigold of Norfolk Police expressed concern for Ms Lord’s welfare and urged the public to come forward with any information. “We are concerned for Gaynor’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her on Friday afternoon when we believe she would have been travelling on foot,” he stated.

The discovery of Ms. Lord’s personal items has added urgency to the search efforts, as police and volunteers comb the area for any sign of her. The situation has caused considerable alarm in the community, with residents and local businesses being asked to check CCTV footage for any clues that could assist the investigation.

The police are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of London Street or Wensum Park on Friday and may have seen Ms. Lord or noticed anything unusual to contact them immediately. The case is being treated with utmost priority, with resources being deployed to ensure a thorough search and investigation.

As the search continues, the community’s thoughts are with Ms. Lord’s family and friends during this distressing time. The hope remains that she will be found safe and well.

Contact Information:

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gaynor Lord or who may have seen her on Friday is encouraged to contact Norfolk Police immediately. Those with potential CCTV or dashcam footage that could aid the search are also urged to get in touch with the authorities. For updates on the search and additional ways to assist, please follow the local news and Norfolk Police’s official channels.