A major search and rescue operation is underway in the English Channel after three migrants lost their lives attempting to cross from France to the UK. The tragic incident occurred off the coast of Cap Gris-Nez in northern France this afternoon.

According to Patrick Leleu, deputy prosecutor at the Judicial Court of Boulogne-sur-Mer, the migrants fell into the water, and despite efforts, they were pronounced dead. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is ongoing.

Reports suggest that the treacherous crossing was attempted by dozens of migrants amidst strong winds and thick fog, conditions that made the journey even more perilous. This marks the latest in a series of attempts by migrants to reach UK shores, despite the inherent dangers involved.

A spokesperson for the UK Government confirmed the incident, stating that French authorities are leading the response and investigation. The UK Government declined to provide further comments at this stage.

The search and rescue operation involves both UK and French authorities, with reports indicating that a fourth body has been sighted floating in the sea within French waters. The resurgence of bad weather in the Channel has been exploited by smugglers, resulting in multiple migrant boats departing from French shores.

Up to six small boats are believed to have entered UK waters today, with over 300 migrants subsequently taken to the Border Force processing center at Dover Harbour. This marks the largest single-day arrival of small boat migrants in February since 2018.

Earlier today, a group of around 50 asylum seekers, predominantly male, arrived at the Port of Dover despite adverse weather conditions. They were brought ashore by a Border Force catamaran and taken for processing wearing bright orange life jackets.

The recent influx of migrants underscores the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in combating people-smuggling operations and deterring migrants from making dangerous sea crossings.

With 2,006 asylum seekers recorded crossing the Channel in 2024 so far, according to official government figures, the situation highlights the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to address the root causes of irregular migration and enhance border security measures.

