Second Convoy of Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza as UNRWA Mourns Loss of Staff

UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, has announced that a second convoy of trucks carrying much-needed humanitarian aid has successfully entered the Gaza Strip. This comes a day after the initial 20 aid trucks crossed the Rafah border between Egypt and Gaza. The UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs shared this news on his social media platform, X.

Meanwhile, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, has reported that 29 of its staff members have tragically lost their lives since the outbreak of the conflict between Hamas and Israel earlier this month. UNRWA expressed shock and deep mourning over this devastating loss, particularly highlighting that half of the casualties were teachers.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with thousands of Gazans seeking shelter at UNRWA facilities following Israel’s retaliatory strikes against Hamas. Since the conflict began, more than 1,400 people have been killed, and over 200 hostages have been taken into Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has reported that over 4,600 people have lost their lives.

In the latest developments, an air strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least three Palestinians, according to medics and witnesses. The camp has been subjected to repeated attacks from Israel, with 18 Palestinians killed in strikes on Thursday alone, as confirmed by the Hamas-run interior ministry. Additionally, a senior member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command, a Syria-based Palestinian militant group, was killed in an airstrike on the camp a week prior.

The healthcare system in Gaza is on the brink of collapse, with hospitals desperately lacking supplies. Despite the initial aid trucks entering from Egypt on Saturday, no fuel has been able to reach Gaza since the start of the conflict. This has placed the lives of vulnerable individuals at great risk. Unicef has issued a warning that 120 babies, including 70 premature newborns on ventilators, are dependent on backup generators as Gaza’s electricity supply from Israel remains cut off. Fikr Shalltoot, the Gaza director for the charity Medical Aid for Palestinian, expressed concern that premature babies may not survive if the generators fail.

On the Israeli side, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has stated that the military’s campaign in Gaza may take several months, but the ultimate goal is to eliminate Hamas. After a briefing at the Israeli Air Force Operations Command and Control Centre, Gallant commended the Air Force and announced that a ground operation is anticipated in the near future.

In the coming days, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to visit the region, indicating international concern and efforts to find a resolution to the ongoing crisis.