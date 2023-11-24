Second Firearm found at scene of Policing Shooting in Dagenham

Police are continuing to support the Independent Office for Police Conduct as it investigates a fatal police shooting in Dagenham last night.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the man who has died, with the local community in Dagenham and the officers involved in this incident.

“The IOPC is independently investigating this matter. It is right that officers are held to account when shots are fired, and we will work with the IOPC to provide all the information they need to carry out their enquiries.

“Our armed officers are highly trained and work around the clock to keep people safe in London. We ask them to do an incredibly difficult job every day and make split second decisions under huge pressure. A fatal police shooting is rare. The officers involved in this matter are being supported as they assist the IOPC investigation.”

At 19:59hrs on Thursday, 23 November, officers were called to Weston Green, Dagenham. The occupant of an address called the police and said that he wanted to take his own life.

During the phone call, the man also stated that he was in possession of loaded firearms.

As a result of this information, firearms officers attended the address. Police continued efforts to engage with the man throughout.

Shortly before 21:00hrs shots were fired by police after the man left the address. The IOPC has confirmed that what appears to be a firearm was recovered next to him.

Officers immediately provided first aid, including CPR, but despite their efforts and those of paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 21:30hrs. While formal identification has yet to take place, officers believe he was aged 40. His next of kin has been informed. No one else was at the address at the time.

The IOPC have also confirmed that what appears to be a second firearm was recovered from inside the address.