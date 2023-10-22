Security Breach Exposes Prime Minister’s Phone Number; Rishi Sunak’s Personal Mobile Revealed

In a concerning security breach, the personal mobile number of the Prime Minister has been exposed online, as reported by The Sun. The breach occurred when social media pranksters published audio of the phone ringing, along with the Prime Minister’s answerphone message.

A Downing Street spokesman declined to comment on the security breach, stating, “We don’t comment on security matters.” The revealed number is one that Rishi Sunak has used for many years, even during his tenure as chancellor and throughout last year’s leadership election.

Despite reports that Sunak was assigned a new number almost a year ago, the online video suggests that his personal number has continued to be operational. Earlier this month, Sunak faced scrutiny as he informed the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that he couldn’t provide WhatsApp messages from the number due to a lack of backup and multiple phone changes.