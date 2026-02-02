Watch Live

MORE LIFE BEHIND BARS Serial Killer Steve Wright Admits Teenage Murder

  Updated: 12:10
  3 February 2026

Notorious Ipswich serial killer Steve Wright has finally confessed to the brutal kidnap and murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall back in 1999. The chilling admission came at the Old Bailey, more than 20 years after Victoria’s death.

Teen’s Tragic Night Out in Felixstowe

Victoria Hall, an A-level student, vanished after a night out in #Felixstowe, #Suffolk. Her naked body was discovered five days later, dumped in a ditch 20 miles away. Wright also admitted attempting to kidnap a 22-year-old woman the night before Victoria disappeared.

Wright Faces More Life Behind Bars

Having initially denied the charges, Wright, 66, has now pleaded guilty. He awaits sentencing this Friday. Already locked up for life for killing five women in Suffolk in 2006—crimes that shocked Ipswich—this latest conviction closes a dark chapter in one of Suffolk’s longest unsolved murder cases.

