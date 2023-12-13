serial sex offender jailed following assaults on lewisham buses

A serial sex offender who committed multiple sexual assaults on board buses in Lewisham has been sentenced to imprisonment. 26-year-old Mohammed Aminu, of Nightingale Grove, Hither Green appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday, 6 December, where he received a 30-month jail sentence for his crimes, which included three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual communication with a 14-year-old child.

In addition to his jail sentence, Aminu has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade. The court heard the disturbing details of his offences, which began on Wednesday, 22 March. Aminu boarded a Route 181 bus on Lewisham High Street, where he initiated a conversation with a 14-year-old girl. After following her off the bus, he proceeded to sexually assault her.

A similar pattern was observed half an hour later when Aminu boarded a Route 124 bus and engaged a 16-year-old girl in conversation before assaulting her. He followed the girl after she disembarked, trailing her to her school where she was able to seek help.

A third incident occurred on Saturday, 25 March, where Aminu boarded a bus in Soho and sexually assaulted another victim after following them from a bus.

The victims bravely reported these incidents to the police, triggering an investigation by detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Roads and Transport Policing Command. Through the analysis of CCTV footage from the buses, Aminu was quickly identified as the suspect in all the offences and was arrested on Friday, 9 May.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Brown of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command commented on the case, emphasizing the severity of the assaults: “These were particularly nasty assaults on girls going to school and a further assault of an adult who was travelling home from work on a night bus. In every case, he used force against his victims.”

Mandy McGregor, Transport for London’s Head of Policing and Community Safety, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision and reiterated TfL’s commitment to safety: “These are appalling incidents and we’re pleased to see that the offender is facing the consequences of his actions. We’d like to thank these women and girls for coming forward and reporting to the police, helping to bring this offender to justice.”

TfL and the police encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses sexual offences or harassment on the transport network to report it immediately. This action is crucial in preventing further incidents and ensuring that perpetrators face justice.

Victims of crime on the bus network are urged to call 101 or report online at www.met.police.uk, as every report can be a vital step in stopping predatory behaviour and maintaining a safe public transport environment.