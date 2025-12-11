Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops

Watch Live

  Updated: 12:58
  11 December 2025
A serial thief has been locked up and slapped with a bizarre wig ban after a shoplifting spree in Hampshire.

Rachael Cole, 44, faced Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Friday 5 December. She admitted four counts of theft, stealing nearly £1,000 worth of items from shops in Hook and Liphook over just three weeks.

Wig-Wearing Thief Snared After Disguise Fail

In a cheeky twist, Cole once tried to hoodwink staff by wearing a wig while pinching seven bags of dog food from Sainsbury’s in Liphook.

But the disguise didn’t save her. The court handed her a 36-week prison sentence, which includes an activated suspended sentence, and slapped a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on her.

Strict New Rules: No Wigs, No Sainsbury’s or Tesco

As part of the CBO, Cole is now banned from wearing wigs, hairpieces, or any face coverings that hide her appearance when inside shops. She’s also banned from every Sainsbury’s and Tesco store in the UK, plus the B&M in Bordon.

Additional conditions apply, ensuring she stays out of trouble.

 

