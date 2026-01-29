Lawrence Zenith, 24, a serial shoplifter with no fixed address, has been locked up for 12 weeks at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. The British Transport Police (BTP) didn’t waste time – they arrested and charged him within two days of his latest theft spree.

Caught Red-Handed at Popular Station Store

On Saturday, 17 January, plain-clothes BTP officers patrolling St. Pancras International spotted Zenith, matching the description of a suspect involved in a theft at the All Saints clothing store just days earlier. Acting fast, they detained him on the spot. CCTV footage revealed Zenith calmly swiping two jumpers and two leather jackets worth nearly £1,300 on 14 January.

Crime Spree Worth Nearly £3,800

Further investigation uncovered three more offences by Zenith at the same store. On 4 December, he stole a jumper. Just days before his arrest, on 15 January, he nabbed two women’s leather jackets and a bag. Then, audaciously, he returned two hours later to pinch three men’s leather jackets. Altogether, Zenith made off with clothes valued at nearly £3,800.

No Answers, Just Guilty Plea

Despite being arrested, Zenith refused to answer police questions. However, officers built a strong case with CCTV and witness testimonies, convincing the Crown Prosecution Service to charge him. Cornered, Zenith pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and was swiftly sentenced to jail.