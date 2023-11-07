Serial Thief Jailed for Spree Across Bexley Borough

A prolific thief has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after a string of burglaries and thefts targeting charity shops, pharmacies, and businesses in the Bexley borough.
Jay Langley, 37, residing on Ellenborough Road in Sidcup, admitted to three burglaries and one theft during his crime spree. His offenses spanned several locations across Bexley, causing concern and distress among local businesses.
Langley’s criminal activities began on September 1 when he trespassed into a plumbing store in Bexleyheath, stealing money from the cash register, as revealed in court proceedings.
Just a week later, on September 8, Langley targeted the till of the Sense charity shop in Erith. His thefts continued, as on September 18, he pilfered the till of the Scope charity shop in Welling and made off with a charity collection box from Aspire Pharmacy in Sidcup.
It was disclosed during the court proceedings that at the time of his latest offences, Langley was already serving a suspended sentence. His blatant disregard for the law and the leniency of his previous sentence prompted a more severe response from the court.
Deputy District Judge Mr. Woodcock presided over Langley’s case at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 1, where he handed down a 15-month prison sentence.
This is not Langley’s first encounter with the legal system. In 2018, he led police on a high-speed chase that posed significant risks to public safety. During the pursuit, he recklessly veered across the central reservation into oncoming traffic, resulting in a minor collision.
As a result of his dangerous driving and evasive manoeuvres, Langley received a one-and-a-half-year prison sentence and a three-year driving ban. Now, his latest convictions have landed him back behind bars, serving time for his repeated criminal activities.
