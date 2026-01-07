Police have charged a man accused of a string of burglaries at a hotel on Top Dartford Road, Wilmington. The incidents involved theft of cash, jewellery, and bank cards from guest rooms in October 2025.

Stolen Cards Used for Fraudulent Purchases

Authorities say the stolen bank cards were used to make fake purchases shortly after the burglaries. After reviewing CCTV footage, cops made an arrest on 2 January 2026.

Phillip Brown Faces Multiple Burglary Charges

Phillip Brown, 58, of Walmer Terrace, Plumstead, was charged with two counts of burglary from October 2025 and an additional offence from a similar incident at the same hotel in September 2024.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Brown appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 3 January and was granted conditional bail. He is due to appear at Maidstone crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court on 30 January.