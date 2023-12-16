Serious Car Crash in Canterbury: One Person Rescued and Treated by Paramedics

In the early hours of Saturday, 16 December 2023, a serious car accident occurred on the A2050 slip road onto the A2 coastbound near Canterbury. Kent Fire Rescue Service was promptly called to the scene following reports of a vehicle crashing into a tree.

Four fire engines were dispatched to the accident site, where emergency crews faced a challenging rescue operation. The vehicle, having sustained significant damage, had one person trapped inside. Firefighters employed heavy rescue equipment, including hydraulic spreaders, rams, and cutting tools – often referred to as the ‘Jaws of Life’ – to extricate the trapped individual.

The rescue operation was intense and required precise coordination among the fire crews. The person, whose identity has not been disclosed, was successfully freed from the wreckage and immediately passed into the care of paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

The condition of the individual and the nature of their injuries were not immediately known, but they were given urgent medical attention at the scene. The quick response and skilled action of the fire crews and paramedics were crucial in providing the necessary emergency care.

The incident led to temporary road closures and disruptions on the A2050 and A2 as emergency services worked at the scene. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the local authorities. Kent Fire Rescue Service and SECAmb worked closely to manage the situation and ensure the safety of everyone involved.

This accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers on the road, particularly during the late-night and early-morning hours. Drivers are urged to exercise caution and be mindful of road conditions and safety protocols.

Further updates regarding the accident, the condition of the rescued person, and the outcome of the investigation are expected to be released in due course. The thoughts of the community are with the individual involved in this traumatic incident.