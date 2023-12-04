Serious Collision Closes A120 in Essex: Traffic Diverted Through Alternative Routes

A serious collision earlier this morning has led to the closure of the A120 in Essex in both directions between the B1035 (Horsley Cross) and the B1352 (Ramsey), near Wix. The incident occurred at approximately 10:19 AM, necessitating an extensive emergency response.

Details of the Incident

The nature of the collision near Wix is serious, and emergency services, led by Essex Police, are currently working at the scene. The collision has caused significant disruption to traffic on the A120, a key route in the area.

Multi-Agency Response

Essex Police are coordinating a multi-agency response to manage the situation effectively. National Highways has also deployed resources to assist with traffic management around the affected area.

Expected Duration of Closure

Given the severity of the incident, the A120 is expected to remain closed for an extended period. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and plan for delays in their travel.

Diversion Routes Advised

Eastbound Traffic : From Horsley Cross roundabout, take the first exit onto the B1035, continue through Horsleycross Street to the B1352 junction, turn right, and proceed through Mistley, Bradfield, Wrabness, and Ramsey to rejoin the A120 at Ramsey Roundabout.

: From Horsley Cross roundabout, take the first exit onto the B1035, continue through Horsleycross Street to the B1352 junction, turn right, and proceed through Mistley, Bradfield, Wrabness, and Ramsey to rejoin the A120 at Ramsey Roundabout. Westbound Traffic: From Ramsey Roundabout, take the third exit onto the B1352 and continue through Wrabness, Bradfield, and Mistley. Turn left onto the B1352 to Lawford, then left again after ½ mile onto the B1035, and proceed through Horsleycross Street to rejoin the A120 at Horsley Cross roundabout.

Travel Advice

Those affected by the road closure are advised to allow extra time for their journey and consider re-routing or delaying their travel.

Staying Informed

For the latest updates on the incident and traffic information, road users can visit National Highways’ website at www.trafficengland.com or use their travel apps. Real-time information is also available through their regional Twitter feed and the 24/7 contact centre at 0300 123 5000.