Serious Collision in Wolverhampton

A pillion passenger on a motorbike has sustained life-threatening injuries following a collision in Wolverhampton today.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 1.12pm to collision involving a motorbike on Dixon Street and sent one ambulance, the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found man. He was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment under emergency blue light conditions via land ambulance with staff from Midland Air Ambulance travelling for continued treatment en route.”

“No further patients required treatment.”