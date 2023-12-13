Serious Collision Leads to Closure of A27 Westbound in West Sussex

In a significant traffic incident, the A27 in West Sussex has been closed westbound due to a serious collision. The closure affects the stretch between the A259 (east) near Chichester and the A259 (west) near Havant. Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan their routes accordingly.

The incident was reported to Sussex Police at approximately 12:32, who are now leading a multi-agency response to manage the situation. National Highways resources have also been deployed to assist with traffic management and to support the ongoing response efforts.

As of now, due to the serious nature of the collision, there is no estimated time for the reopening of this section of the A27. The closure is expected to impact traffic significantly, and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Diversion Route:

To assist motorists, a diversion route has been established, marked by the hollow black triangle diversion symbol on road signs. The recommended diversion for westbound traffic is as follows:

Exit the A27 at Fishbourne Roundabout. Take the 1st exit onto the A259 Westbound. Follow the A259 to the A27 Emsworth Intersection. Re-join the A27 westbound.

Authorities are working diligently to manage the situation and to reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, drivers are urged to follow the diversion signs and to remain patient and cautious while travelling through the affected areas.