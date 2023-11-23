Serious Collision Leads to Closure of A303 in Somerset

The A303 in Somerset is currently closed in both directions between the A358 (Horton Cross) and the A30/A35 (Honiton) following a serious road traffic collision. The closure is causing significant delays, and motorists are advised to plan for extended travel times or consider alternate routes.

Avon and Somerset Police are present at the scene of the collision, managing the situation and conducting necessary investigations. The nature and details of the collision are yet to be released.

Diversion Routes Advised:

For westbound travellers, the advised diversion follows the Solid Triangle symbol on road signs:

From the A303 westbound, proceed to the Southfields roundabout and take the 3rd exit onto the A358.

Continue southbound on the A358 until reaching Chard.

At Chard, join the A30 heading westbound.

Follow the A30 through Crawley and Yarcombe, then re-join the A303/A30 junction.

Eastbound travellers should follow the Solid Square symbol on road signs:

Instead of joining the A303 from the A30, continue eastbound on the A30 through Yarcombe, Crawley, and Chard.

At Chard, where the A30 meets the A358, join the A358 heading northbound.

Proceed to the Southfields roundabout and take the 2nd exit to re-join the A303 eastbound.

Motorists affected by this closure are encouraged to allow extra time for their journeys. Adjusting travel plans by re-routing or delaying the journey may be necessary due to the disruption.