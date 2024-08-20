Serious Collision on A2 Dunkirk: Pedestrian Hit by Lorry

Emergency services have responded to a serious collision on the A2 Boughton Bypass, which has led to the closure of the road between Boughton-under-Blean and Harbledown. According to unconfirmed reports, a pedestrian has been struck by a lorry on this busy stretch of road.

The incident occurred earlier today, and authorities quickly moved to close the A2 to manage the situation and allow emergency crews to attend to the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes as the road closure is expected to cause significant delays.

Police, paramedics, and other emergency services are on-site dealing with the incident. At this time, there are no confirmed details about the condition of the pedestrian involved in the collision.

Local authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them. The road closure is likely to remain in place for several hours as investigations continue.

Drivers in the area are advised to stay updated on the situation and plan their journeys accordingly.