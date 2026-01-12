Police are currently at the scene of a major crash on the A414 near Bobbingworth. The smash happened at around 6.40pm on Monday, 12 January 2026.

Traffic Chaos on A414 – Avoid the Area

Drivers are urged to steer clear of the area while officers carry out their investigation. Delays and disruptions are expected as emergency services respond to the incident.

Police Seek Witnesses and Footage

If you witnessed the crash or have dashcam or CCTV footage, police want to hear from you. Please quote incident number 896 of 12 January when getting in touch.

Submit reports online at www.essex.police.uk/digital101

Use the 24/7 Live Chat service on the Essex Police website

Anonymous Tips Welcome

If you prefer to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit their website to report information confidentially.