Police are hunting witnesses after a nasty collision in St Austell involving a pedestrian and a car.

What Happened?

The smash happened around 7.30am on Friday, 2 January.

A man in his 40s, local to St Austell, was hit by a red Peugeot 207 on Trevanion Road near Sawles Road junction.

He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, with family now by his side.

The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with cops.

Police Appeal for Help

The roads policing team thanked the public for their patience during the investigation. They want anyone with info or dashcam footage to step forward.

Contact police via their website or call 101, quoting log 81 of 2 January 2026.