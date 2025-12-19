Serious Crash Near Sherborne: Police Hunt Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Dorset Police are urgently appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a nasty crash near Sherborne left four people seriously injured.

Range Rover and Renault Clio Collide on A30

The smash happened at 9.13pm on Thursday, 18 December 2025, on the A30 between Castle Town Way and Oborne Road, east of Sherborne. A white Range Rover and a blue Renault Clio collided, sparking a major emergency response.

Two young boys, aged 7 and 9, and a woman in her 30s were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. A man, also in his 30s, was rushed by ambulance to the hospital and is in a serious condition. Their next of kin have been informed.

Arrest Made as Roads Stay Shut

A 40-something man from Yeovil was arrested on suspicion of driving offences. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Road closures remain in place while officers examine the crash scene and carry out their investigation.

Police Plea: Check Your Dashcams

“We are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances of this collision, and I am keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened,” said Sergeant Dave Cotterill, Roads Policing Team. “If you were driving nearby at the time, please check any dashcam footage that could help.” “Thanks to the public for their patience during the road closures, which are essential for emergency crews and police work.”

If you have info or footage, contact Dorset Police online, email [email protected], or call 101 quoting incident 18:582.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.