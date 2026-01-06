Watch Live

Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver

  Updated: 12:46
  6 January 2026
Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver

valley-police/" title="Thames Valley Police" rel="nofollow">Thames Valley Police is hunting for witnesses after a nasty smash on the A412 Denham Road in Iver left two women seriously injured.

Collision Details

The crash happened at around 4:14pm on Saturday, 3rd January 2026, near Laurel Court, just before the M25 overbridge. A black Audi Q2 collided with a grey Mitsubishi Outlander in a serious collision.

Injuries and Emergency Response

Both drivers, a woman in her forties in the Audi and a woman in her sixties driving the Mitsubishi, were rushed to hospital and remain in a serious condition.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service quickly responded, sending a crew from Gerrards Cross. Firefighters isolated the hybrid vehicle and secured the scene before handing the site to police.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

PC Alistair Bennett from the Roads Policing Unit said:

“I am appealing for witnesses to this incident whereby both drivers have sustained serious injuries from this collision. If anyone was in or near the area at the time, please come forward.”

He added:

“Motorists with dash cam footage should check their clips. Anything could be crucial to our investigation.”

No arrests have been made so far.

How to Help

Anyone with information is urged to contact Thames Valley Police on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43260003553, or report online.

