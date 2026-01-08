Serious Crash Shuts A303 in Wiltshire Both Ways

A nasty collision near Deptford has shut down the A303 in Wiltshire in both directions. The stretch between the A36 (Deptford) and the A350 (near Chicklade/Warminster) is completely closed, causing major delays.

Wiltshire Police and South West ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service are on the scene dealing with the incident.

What Drivers Need to Know

Expect big delays. The road closure is causing chaos, so plan your route carefully if you’re travelling this way.

Westbound Diversion Route

Leave the A303 at the A36 junction, Deptford

Keep left on the slip road towards Salisbury/Warminster

Take the left exit for Bath/Warminster to join the A36 westbound

Follow the A36 for about 10 miles, passing Codford and Heytesbury, to the Warminster roundabout with the A350

Take the first exit onto the A350 southbound towards Poole/Blandford

Continue along the A350 for 6 miles, through Longbridge Deverill, to rejoin the A303

Eastbound Diversion Route

Exit the A303 at the A350 junction for Shaftesbury

Turn right onto the A350 northbound towards Warminster

Follow the A350 for 6 miles, passing Longbridge Deverill, to the A36 roundabout at Warminster

Take the third exit onto the A36 eastbound towards Salisbury

Stay on the A36 for roughly 10 miles, passing Codford and Heytesbury, to the A303 junction at Deptford

Travel Advice

If you’re affected by this closure, allow plenty of extra travel time. Consider re-routing or delaying your trip until the road reopens.