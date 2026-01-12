Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout

A major crash has slammed part of the Winnersh Showcase Roundabout, causing chaos for drivers.

Firefighters Cut Trapped Driver Free

The smash involved two vehicles. Fire crews from Wokingham and Wokingham Road had to cut one car apart after reports someone was trapped inside. Ambulance crews rushed to the scene as police launched an investigation.

Traffic Nightmare as Queues Build

Heavy congestion has formed, especially towards Lower Earley Way. Motorists are warned to expect delays and urged to seek alternative routes if possible.

The severity of injuries is still unclear. Our thoughts are with those caught up in the smash, and we hope for a swift recovery.