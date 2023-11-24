Serious Incident on A20 in Kent Causes Eastbound Closure and Delays

A serious incident has led to the closure of the A20 in Kent, eastbound, between the B2011 (Courtwood) and the A256 (Dover). The incident, which occurred at approximately 7.43am this morning, has necessitated a multi-agency response led by Kent Police, with National Highways assisting in traffic management.

The closure of the carriageway is expected to last for several hours as emergency services work at the scene. Motorists caught within the closure will be released via the rear of the queue as soon as it is safe to do so. National Highways and police personnel will provide instructions to drivers on when to turn.

Diversion Route:

A diversion has been put in place to help manage the traffic impact. Eastbound road users are advised to follow the hollow black circle diversion symbol on road signs. The diversion route is as follows:

Diverted traffic should exit the A20 at the Courtwood interchange.

Join the eastbound B2011 towards Dover.

Continue on the B2011 until reaching the junction with Priory Road roundabout in Dover.

Exit south-east onto York Street and follow this road to re-join the A20 at Townwall Street.

Drivers impacted by the closure are advised to allow extra time for their journey and plan ahead. They may need to re-route or consider delaying their journey due to the expected delays.

Further Information:

For more detailed information and updates, road users can visit National Highways’ website at www.trafficengland.com or use the travel apps. Real-time updates can also be found on the regional Twitter feed. Additionally, the National Highways contact center is available 24/7 at 0300 123 5000 to provide up-to-the-minute information.

As the situation develops, further updates will be provided. Motorists are urged to approach the area with caution and follow the instructions of emergency services personnel and traffic management signs. The primary concern is the safety of the public and those involved in the incident, and efforts are being made to resolve the situation and reopen the carriageway as quickly and safely as possible.