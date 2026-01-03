Watch Live

LIFE CHANGING Serious Incident Shuts A120 Both Ways in Essex – Major Delays Expected

  • Updated: 14:15
  • , 3 January 2026
Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Money Laundering in Drug Dealing Investigation

 

The A120 in Essex is completely closed in both directions between the A131 (Braintree) and the B1024 (Coggeshall) after a serious incident just before 7am this morning. Essex Police are on scene leading the response, with National Highways contractors also assisting.

Massive Road Closure Hits Essex Commuters

Drivers face big delays as the A120 remains shut. If you’re travelling through this corridor, expect hold-ups and diversion routes. Authorities urge motorists to plan ahead, delay their journey, or find alternative routes wherever possible.

Official Diversion Routes to Dodge the Chaos

Eastbound Diversion

  • Exit at Panners Interchange and take the A131 through Great Notley and Great Leighs to the A130 roundabout.
  • Take the first exit onto the A130, continue through Little Waltham and Chelmsford to the A12 at Boreham Interchange (Junction 19).
  • Follow the A12 north towards Colchester and rejoin the A120 at Marks Tey Interchange.

Westbound Diversion

  • From Marks Tey Interchange, take the A12 south to Boreham Interchange (Junction 19).
  • Take the A130 through Chelmsford and Little Waltham to the A131 roundabout.
  • Take the third exit onto the A131, continuing through Great Leighs and Great Notley to rejoin the A120 at Panners Interchange.

Stay Updated – Avoid the Traffic Nightmare

Delays are expected on all approaches to the closure and along diversion routes. Drivers are warned to allow extra travel time and check live updates before setting off.

 

Recommended for you

Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
DESPERATE PLEA Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
Outrage in NZ Over $253 Cow Urine and $220 Cow Dung Cakes
THIS IS FOUL Outrage in NZ Over $253 Cow Urine and $220 Cow Dung Cakes
Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield's Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene
BLAZE INFERNO Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield’s Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene
Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
SHOT BY POLICE Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named

Must READ

National Police Air Support Scrambles to Mote Park in Maidstone
AIR SUPPORT National Police Air Support Scrambles to Mote Park in Maidstone
Four-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Near his Home After New Year's Eve Disappearance
TRAGIC END Four-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Near his Home After New Year’s Eve Disappearance
US Shuts Down Airspace Over San Juan, Curaçao & Southern Caribbean Amid Venezuelan Airstrikes
NO FLY ZONES US Shuts Down Airspace Over San Juan, Curaçao & Southern Caribbean Amid Venezuelan Airstrikes
Man Charged with New Year’s Eve Murder of 24-Year-Old in Greater Manchester
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with New Year’s Eve Murder of 24-Year-Old in Greater Manchester
Labour Minister's Husband Linked to Islamist Killer’s £240k Legal Payout
TERROR CASE Labour Minister’s Husband Linked to Islamist Killer’s £240k Legal Payout
No KLM Flights to ABC Islands After US Strikes Venezuela
AIRSPACE ISSUES No KLM Flights to ABC Islands After US Strikes Venezuela
Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit
UK SNOW CHAOS Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit
Police Hunt Woman Over Cannabis Factory and Modern Slavery in Sheffield
WOMAN HUNTED Police Hunt Woman Over Cannabis Factory and Modern Slavery in Sheffield
Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison 'Human Rights' Win
"HUMAN RIGHTS" Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison ‘Human Rights’ Win
FBI Busts ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Knife Attack Plot
FOILED ATTACK FBI Busts ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Knife Attack Plot

More For You

Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
MET CRACKDOWN 84-Year-Old Sidcup Man Charged with 47 Historical Sexual Offences
Hertfordsgire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
HOPES FADING Hertfordshire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
POLICE CONCERNS Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears

More From UK News in Pictures

Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela's Capital
CAPTURED Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela’s Capital
From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online
RACE RANT From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online
Double Tragedy off Yorkshire Coast as Two Die Trying to Save Teenage Girl from Icy Sea
RECVOERY MISSION Double Tragedy off Yorkshire Coast as Two Die Trying to Save Teenage Girl from Icy Sea
Afghan Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Convicted of Night-Time Sexual Assault
MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Convicted of Night-Time Sexual Assault

BREAKING

STATE OF EMERGENCY US Troops and Air Force Storm Caracas Amid Explosions
Disqualified Driver Nabbed for Blow of 168 in Devon and Cornwall
SHOCKING Disqualified Driver Nabbed for Blow of 168 in Devon and Cornwall
Ex-Special Constable Faces Rape Charges Over Teen Girl
BAD APPLE Ex-Special Constable Faces Rape Charges Over Teen Girl
Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
ARMED LOCKDOWN Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
How UK Fitness Enthusiasts Use Steroids to Maintain Peak Performance Through Harsh Weather
How UK Fitness Enthusiasts Use Steroids to Maintain Peak Performance Through Harsh Weather
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
WINTER ROAD BLAST Five Trapped in Horror Car Smash
Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue
TRAGIC NEWS Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue
Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash
ZIP HORROR Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash
Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners
TRAGIC DEATH Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners
Major Rescue Underway After Several People Go Missing Off Yorkshire Coast
SEARCH UNDERWAY Major Rescue Underway After Several People Go Missing Off Yorkshire Coast
CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
TYRES SLASHED CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
STREET ROBBERY Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy
FIRST PICTURE Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy
Albanian Duo 'Dumped Number Plates' After Hit-and-Run That Killed Pensioner, Court Hears
IMMIGRATION STATUS Albanian Duo ‘Dumped Number Plates’ After Hit-and-Run That Killed Pensioner, Court Hears
Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
SERIAL LIFTER Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
PICTURED HIT AND RUN CRASH Two Albanian nationals remanded over fatal hit-and-run that killed pensioner in Gillingham
error: Content is protected !!