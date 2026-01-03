The A120 in Essex is completely closed in both directions between the A131 (Braintree) and the B1024 (Coggeshall) after a serious incident just before 7am this morning. Essex Police are on scene leading the response, with National Highways contractors also assisting.

Massive Road Closure Hits Essex Commuters

Drivers face big delays as the A120 remains shut. If you’re travelling through this corridor, expect hold-ups and diversion routes. Authorities urge motorists to plan ahead, delay their journey, or find alternative routes wherever possible.

Official Diversion Routes to Dodge the Chaos

Eastbound Diversion

Exit at Panners Interchange and take the A131 through Great Notley and Great Leighs to the A130 roundabout.

Take the first exit onto the A130, continue through Little Waltham and Chelmsford to the A12 at Boreham Interchange (Junction 19).

Follow the A12 north towards Colchester and rejoin the A120 at Marks Tey Interchange.

Westbound Diversion

From Marks Tey Interchange, take the A12 south to Boreham Interchange (Junction 19).

Take the A130 through Chelmsford and Little Waltham to the A131 roundabout.

Take the third exit onto the A131, continuing through Great Leighs and Great Notley to rejoin the A120 at Panners Interchange.

Stay Updated – Avoid the Traffic Nightmare

Delays are expected on all approaches to the closure and along diversion routes. Drivers are warned to allow extra travel time and check live updates before setting off.