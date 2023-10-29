Serious Multi-Vehicle Accident Sparks Fire on M4, Prompting Traffic Delays and closure in both directions

A serious multi-vehicle accident occurred on the M4 Eastbound at Junction 3, A312 The Parkway in the Hayes/Heston area. The incident, which involved three vehicles, has caused substantial traffic disruptions. As a result of the accident, all traffic in the area has been temporarily halted, and long queues of vehicles have formed.

Emergency services, including the fire brigade and paramedics from the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), were swiftly dispatched to the scene in Cranford Park. The severity of the collision led to one of the vehicles catching fire, further exacerbating the situation. Firefighters are actively working to extinguish the blaze.

In response to the incident, an air ambulance was also called in to provide assistance. Reports indicated that individuals may be trapped within the vehicle that caught fire. Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade are working diligently alongside paramedics to address the situation and provide aid to those involved.

As emergency personnel work to manage the accident and its aftermath, commuters are advised to anticipate delays and exercise patience. Authorities have not yet provided information regarding the extent of injuries or the cause of the collision. Further updates on the incident will be made available as the situation unfolds.