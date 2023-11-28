Serious Road Accident Causes Traffic Disruption in Portsmouth

Portsmouth experienced significant traffic disruptions this morning following a serious collision involving two vehicles on one of its major roads.

Incident Overview:

Location : The accident occurred on Eastern Road, a vital artery for city traffic.

: The accident occurred on Eastern Road, a vital artery for city traffic. Time of Incident : The collision happened shortly before 6:00 am.

: The collision happened shortly before 6:00 am. Current Status: Eastern Road has been closed to facilitate emergency responses and investigation.

Authorities’ Statement:

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary : A spokesperson indicated road closures on Eastern Road due to the collision, advising motorists to avoid the area and thanking them for their patience.

: A spokesperson indicated road closures on Eastern Road due to the collision, advising motorists to avoid the area and thanking them for their patience. Investigation Efforts: Accident scene investigators are present, using forensic photography and mapping out markers on the road.

Impact on Traffic:

Extended Delays Expected : The closure of Eastern Road is anticipated to cause prolonged traffic delays throughout the day.

: The closure of Eastern Road is anticipated to cause prolonged traffic delays throughout the day. Advice to Motorists: Police are advising drivers to seek alternative routes to avoid the affected area.

Eyewitness Account:

An eyewitness described the scene as distressing, noting the presence of about 12 ambulances and expressing concern for the well-being of those involved in the accident.

Ongoing Developments:

Further details on the incident and its implications are expected to be released as more information becomes available.

The community is urged to stay informed about traffic updates and to plan their routes accordingly to minimize disruptions. The authorities extend their wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected by this unfortunate event.