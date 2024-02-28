In a shocking development, a serving officer has been dismissed without notice after a misconduct hearing concluded that he had sent highly offensive racist and misogynistic messages to a woman.

PC David Seager, who was attached to the policing team in southeast London, faced a misconduct hearing on Wednesday, February 28, where it was determined that his behaviour constituted gross misconduct.

Between February and December 2020, PC Seager sent a series of appalling messages to a woman whom he knew, including violent sexual threats. These messages were sent while he was off-duty.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who leads policing in the area, expressed profound dismay over the incident, stating, “The messages PC Seager sent were grossly offensive and upsetting. I cannot imagine the level of distress and harm they caused to the woman. The fact they were sent to her by a police officer is sickening.

Lawry emphasised the commitment of the force to maintain high standards of conduct, asserting, “PC Seager has been rightly dismissed. The Commissioner has been clear that we remove anyone from the organization who falls below the high standards we must uphold.”

The Directorate of Professional Standards launched a misconduct investigation in October 2021, leading to Seager’s suspension from duty the following month.

The misconduct hearing determined that PC Seager breached standards of professional behavior in various aspects, including authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity, and discreditable conduct.

As a result of his dismissal, PC Seager will be added to the Barred List maintained by the College of Policing. Individuals on this list are prohibited from employment by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct, or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.