A police officer is set to face charges in court this afternoon (Wednesday, February 21) in connection with multiple offences.

PC Grant Fulker, who is assigned to Specialist Operations, will appear in custody at City of London Magistrates’ Court. He faces charges of sexual assault on a male aged over 13, abuse of a position of trust (inciting sexual activity), and misconduct in public office.

PC Fulker was taken into custody on Monday, February 19, following the allegations.

In light of the charges, he has been suspended from duty pending further investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more details may emerge as the legal proceedings progress