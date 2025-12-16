Seven Brutal Robbers Nabbed and Jailed for 82 Years Over Vicious Hereford Attack

A ruthless gang of seven has been slammed with a combined 82 years behind bars for a savage robbery at a Hereford music studio last April. The violent raid, which left the victim seriously injured, was dealt with swiftly by His Honour Judge Lockhart at Worcester Crown Court on Friday, 12 December.

Violent Loft Raid in Whitecross Leaves Victim with Lasting Scars

The attack unfolded at a converted music studio in the Whitecross area. The gang, who travelled down from Birmingham by train, stormed the studio in a pre-planned robbery. Musa Hussain held the victim at knifepoint while Cadaine July punched him. The others also launched vicious blows.

The victim fought back, struggling with Acaree Crossgill—who wielded a zombie knife—on the stairs. During the violent scuffle, Jahmya Farrell smashed a glass over the victim’s head, causing deep lacerations. The gang fled as the victim’s mother rushed him to A&E with an arterial bleed. He now carries permanent scars and faces serious mental health battles.

Gang Members’ Sentences Handed Down

Cadaine July, 18 (Stoke-on-Trent): Guilty plea, robbery and grievous bodily harm, 8 years 6 months

(Stoke-on-Trent): Guilty plea, robbery and grievous bodily harm, 8 years 6 months Jahmya Farrell, 18 (Coventry): Guilty plea, robbery and grievous bodily harm, 8 years 6 months

(Coventry): Guilty plea, robbery and grievous bodily harm, 8 years 6 months Esa Hussain, 19 (Kings Heath): Convicted, robbery and grievous bodily harm, 11 years

(Kings Heath): Convicted, robbery and grievous bodily harm, 11 years Ethan Powell, 19 (Worcester): Convicted, robbery and grievous bodily harm, plus possession with intent to supply cocaine – 13 years total

(Worcester): Convicted, robbery and grievous bodily harm, plus possession with intent to supply cocaine – 13 years total Musa Hussain, 20 (Rugby): Convicted, robbery and grievous bodily harm, plus possession of bladed article and violent disorder – 20 years total

(Rugby): Convicted, robbery and grievous bodily harm, plus possession of bladed article and violent disorder – 20 years total Caleb Barnes, 20 (Birmingham): Convicted, robbery and grievous bodily harm, 14 years

(Birmingham): Convicted, robbery and grievous bodily harm, 14 years Acaree Crossgill, 20 (Birmingham): Convicted, robbery and grievous bodily harm, 13 years

An eighth teen defendant, aged 16, remains unnamed for legal reasons and awaits sentencing on 12 January 2026.

Dramatic Police Chase Ends With Gang Busted

Police officers patrolling nearby, searching for a missing person, witnessed the gang fleeing the crime scene. Police Dog Fury was deployed, helping track down July hiding in a bush, Farrell under a car, and Powell in nearby woods. July and Powell were also caught with stolen goods.

The gang’s reign of terror has ended, but the victim faces a tough road to recovery after this terrifying, knife-point attack in Hereford.