BANGOR TRAGEDY Seven Dead as Private Jet Crashes in Epic Snowstorm

  • Updated: 01:32
  • , 27 January 2026

A private jet plunged into disaster in Bangor, Maine, killing seven people and seriously injuring a crew member. The Bombardier Challenger 650 had just taken off Sunday night when eyewitnesses reported it rolling onto its roof before bursting into flames.

The catastrophe struck during a savage snowstorm hammering the US East Coast and Canada, causing airports to shut down and wreak havoc on travel.

Chaos at Takeoff: Aircraft Flips, Fire Erupts

Last moments from the flight reveal frantic air traffic controllers and pilots grappling with poor visibility and icy runways, desperately calling out for de-icing procedures. Moments later, a controller’s chilling words came through: “Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down.”

The jet’s registered owner is linked to Houston, Texas, sharing an address with the personal injury law firm Arnold & Itkin.

Investigations Underway as Airport Shuts

Federal aviation authorities have yet to determine the cause of the crash. Bangor International Airport is closed until Tuesday, advising travellers to check directly with airlines for travel updates.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched a full investigation, vowing to document the scene before moving the wreckage to a secure facility for detailed analysis.

Winter Storms Worsen Conditions

Bangor remains under a winter storm warning, with the US National Weather Service forecasting snow accumulation between 10 and 16 inches (25-40cm) and bone-chilling temperatures stubbornly below -5°C for the week ahead.

With huge swathes of the US and Canada battling historic snowfall, this tragedy is a grim reminder of nature’s fury and the risks that come with it.

