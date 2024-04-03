Seven suspected members of an organised crime group have been charged following a number of early-morning arrests

The men are alleged to have been involved in a conspiracy to supply cocaine throughout the east of the county between June and October 2022.

On Thursday 21 March 2024 officers carried out searches at several addresses as part of an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

In addition to seizing around £20,000 cash and a large quantity of herbal cannabis, the officers also arrested the following individuals who have all since been charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug:

John Horn, 37, of Highfield Road, Ramsgate;

Joseph Shuttleworth, 34, of Orchard Close, Ramsgate;

Jason Tse, 40, of Beach Road, Westgate-on-Sea;

Chris Palmer, 33, of Nixon Avenue, Ramsgate;

Robert Georgiou, 56, of Brecon Square, Ramsgate;

Thomas Hilton, 27, of Grimshill Road, Whitstable, who was also charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The seventh suspect, Oliver Eyles, 36, of Lavender Lane, Ramsgate, was arrested and charged on Tuesday 2 April 2024.

Mr Hilton was released on court bail and his co-defendants were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 22 April.