Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse

A Sevenoaks man has been locked up for five years after sexually abusing a child in the 1990s.

Trevor Boakes Caught After Decades

Trevor Boakes, 65, from Woodside Road, Sundridge, preyed on his young victim multiple times across different locations back in the 1990s. His shocking crimes finally caught up with him when he was arrested on 6 December 2022, following a police report from the victim.

Convicted Despite Denial

Boakes faced seven counts of indecent assault on a child, one count of attempted indecent assault, and one of gross indecency. He pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court, but after a five-day trial, he was convicted on all charges.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage