Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse

A Sevenoaks man has been locked up for five years after sexually abusing a child in the 1990s.
Trevor Boakes Caught After Decades
Trevor Boakes, 65, from Woodside Road, Sundridge, preyed on his young victim multiple times across different locations back in the 1990s. His shocking crimes finally caught up with him when he was arrested on 6 December 2022, following a police report from the victim.
Convicted Despite Denial
Boakes faced seven counts of indecent assault on a child, one count of attempted indecent assault, and one of gross indecency. He pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court, but after a five-day trial, he was convicted on all charges.
Police Praise Victim’s Courage
“Boakes took opportunity to sexually abuse a vulnerable child several times thinking he could get away with his vile behaviour,” said Detective Constable Katy Saunders.
“Thanks to the victim’s bravery in coming forward, Boakes has been made to answer for his crimes. I hope this sentence helps them find some closure.”
“Anyone who has suffered sexual abuse should contact us. Our specially trained officers will support you and help bring offenders to justice.”