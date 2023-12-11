Seventeen motorists have been prosecuted for offences relating to the display of cancelled badges

Fines and costs totalling £6,808 have been issued to the offenders.

Fourteen of the cases involved drivers who displayed cancelled Blue Badges, eight of these had been stolen, four were reported as lost and two had been displayed after the badge holders had passed away.

The three other offenders were vehicle owners who were prosecuted under section 17 of the Greater London Council (General Powers) Act 1972 for failing to provide information relating to the identification of a driver after a suspected Blue Badge misuse incident. Two of these cases involved stolen badges and in the other case, the badge displayed had been cancelled when reported as lost.

In all cases, the drivers were taking advantage of parking concessions they were not entitled to. Only individuals who have a physical or non-physical disability affecting their mobility are eligible for a Blue Badge to help them park within a manageable distance of their destination.

A council spokesperson said, “The council will continue to protect the integrity of the Blue Badge scheme by prosecuting anyone found misusing a Blue Badge. This remains a serious matter, with our work supporting Blue Badge holders. Blue Badge holders who are genuinely entitled to the benefits of the scheme need to be able to park close to their destination and misuse by others compromises their ability to be able to do this.”

On two separate occasions, Miss Alecia Tulloch of Cairo New Road, Croydon, displayed a Blue Badge that had been cancelled when reported lost. Mr Rickie Powell of Brockley Road, Lewisham, Miss Tashawna Scott of St. Theresa’s Walk, Croydon, and Mr Peter Miller of Greystead Road, Forest Hill, also displayed badges that had previously been reported as lost.

Miss Kellecia Brown of St Lukes Close, Croydon, Miss Stacey Pitcher of Castle Hill Avenue, Croydon, Mr Ezra Campbell of Broughton Road, Thornton Heath, Miss Michaela Montier-Riley of Wilson Road, Camberwell, Mr Chariffe Greaves of Exhibition Way, Wembley, Miss Natalie Danso of Silverdale Road, Forest Hill, Miss Nathalia Blake of Turpington Lane, Bromley, all displayed stolen Blue Badges. Mr Robert Owusu-Fourjour of Watersmeet Road, Thamesmead, displayed a stolen Blue Badge on two separate occasions.

Miss Ruoqing Dong of Lower Addiscombe Road, Croydon, and Ms Margaret Finch of Beatrice Road, Bermondsey, both used a Blue Badge to park after the holder had passed away.

Mr Tyler Barnes-Igharoro of Oscar Street, Deptford, Mr Jason Edwards of Millmark Grove, Brockley, and Mr Stefan Wood of Tweedy Road, Bromley, were guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the person driving their vehicle when a suspected misuse incident occurred. Stolen Blue Badges were displayed in the cases associated with Mr Barnes-Igharoro and Mr Stefan Wood and, in the case associated with Mr Edwards, the badge displayed had been cancelled when reported as lost.

More than seventy-five prosecutions have now taken place for similar Blue Badge misuse related offences in Bromley during the last year. Full details about the Blue Badge scheme rules and avoiding misuse are available on our website.

Blue Badge misuse is a criminal offence which can lead to a £1,000 fine and confiscation of the badge. Anyone who suspects that a blue badge is being used for the benefit of a person who is not the badge holder can report their concerns at: www.bromley.gov.uk/reportbluebadge.

Full Breakdown: