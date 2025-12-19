Sex Assault Horror on Victoria Line – Police Hunt Mystery Man

Police are hunting a man after a sexual assault on the Victoria Line. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was waiting on the platform at Seven Sisters station around 11.15pm on Tuesday 21 October when the suspect approached and started talking to her.

Suspect Followed Woman Onto Train

The woman got on a southbound train, but the man followed her, sitting opposite before assaulting her shortly after. Officers believe this man, captured in a circulated image, holds vital clues for their investigation.

Help Police Identify This Man

If you recognise him, act now. Contact British Transport Police:

Text: 61016

Call: 0800 40 50 40

Use reference 811 of 21 October. Your tip could help bring justice.