PERVERT CAUGHT OUT BY CCTV Sex Beast Craig Anderson Caught After Shocking Attacks Across London Tube

  • Updated: 03:57
  • , 27 January 2026

 

Pervert Targets Women at Busy Stations

Craig Anderson, 38, has been convicted of a string of disgusting sexual assaults on London’s transport network and beyond. The predator targeted women at Bank, Liverpool Street, and Westminster Tube stations – plus Redhill in Surrey – over several months last year.

CCTV showed Anderson pushing through ticket barriers at Bank station on June 14, grinning as he hunted for a lone victim.

He Laughed As Victim Broke Down in Tears

One victim broke down crying after Anderson sexually assaulted her – and he even laughed while she screamed. The court found him guilty of four counts of sexual assault and stalking that caused serious alarm or distress, spanning June 26 to October 3.

Defiant in Court, Shouts Out Loud

After the verdicts, Anderson shouted from the dock: “I can do what I want about girls”. His chilling smirk turned to outright defiance as he faced justice at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Persistent Stalker and Brazen Kisser

  • He groped a woman on a staircase.
  • On a Gatwick train, he tried to kiss another woman despite her warnings she would report him.
  • Anderson stalked a woman after meeting her on a train, bombarding her from eight different phones.
  • He sent a sexually explicit image without consent and later dismissed it as “playful”.

Anderson’s shocking pattern of abuse has left victims traumatised and fearful. The court’s verdict sends a clear message: predators like him will be caught and punished.

