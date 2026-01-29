Sri Lankan sex suspect caught in England

Sujanth Ketheeswararasa, 30, wanted in France for allegedly raping a young girl, has been arrested in Liverpool. The National Crime Agency (NCA) swooped on November 19, 2025, during Operation Liberterra III—a worldwide blitz targeting people smuggling and trafficking.

Swift justice pursued

Ketheeswararasa appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the very next day and was remanded in custody. His full extradition hearing is scheduled for March 26, 2026.

Six more suspects were hauled in

38-year-old Iraqi man arrested in Greater Manchester—wanted in Germany for rape

29-year-old Egyptian man caught in Bedfordshire—wanted in France for murder

23-year-old Ukrainian man held in Greater Manchester—wanted in Germany for sexual exploitation

31-year-old Romanian man nabbed in Greater Manchester—wanted in Romania over sexual exploitation

Plus two more suspects, identities yet to be revealed

This massive operation shows the NCA’s iron grip on organised crime stretching across borders.