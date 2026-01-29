Sri Lankan sex suspect caught in England
Sujanth Ketheeswararasa, 30, wanted in France for allegedly raping a young girl, has been arrested in Liverpool. The National Crime Agency (NCA) swooped on November 19, 2025, during Operation Liberterra III—a worldwide blitz targeting people smuggling and trafficking.
Swift justice pursued
Ketheeswararasa appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the very next day and was remanded in custody. His full extradition hearing is scheduled for March 26, 2026.
Six more suspects were hauled in
- 38-year-old Iraqi man arrested in Greater Manchester—wanted in Germany for rape
- 29-year-old Egyptian man caught in Bedfordshire—wanted in France for murder
- 23-year-old Ukrainian man held in Greater Manchester—wanted in Germany for sexual exploitation
- 31-year-old Romanian man nabbed in Greater Manchester—wanted in Romania over sexual exploitation
- Plus two more suspects, identities yet to be revealed
This massive operation shows the NCA’s iron grip on organised crime stretching across borders.