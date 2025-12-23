Sex Fiend Shaun Harris Jailed for At Least a Decade

10-Year Minimum for Monster

Shaun Harris, 58, with no fixed address, has been slapped with a discretionary life sentence after a 10-day trial at St Albans Crown Court. He was found guilty of multiple vile offences, including:

Two counts of rape

One count of attempted rape

Two counts of assault by penetration

Lifetime Punishment on Top

After hearing the verdict, the court handed Harris a minimum of 10 years behind bars before he can even apply for parole. But that’s not all. The depraved defendant faces lifelong consequences.

Harris will remain on the Sex Offender Register for life. In addition, he is now bound by a stringent Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). Among its tough conditions? He must inform police within three days of planning any intimate relationships.