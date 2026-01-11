Sexual Assault Shocker in Plymouth

Devon & Cornwall Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses after a serious sexual assault in Plymouth’s Mutley Plain area.

Suspect on the Loose

The attack happened shortly after 4am on Saturday, 10 January. The suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 6-8ins tall, with blondish hair.

Police are actively searching to find him.

Community on Alert

Officers are conducting door-to-door enquiries and have put a scene guard on Furzehill Road.

Residents should expect a boosted police presence both today and tonight.

Police Plea: Speak Up or Share Footage

Those in the area who saw anything suspicious or who have relevant CCTV or home footage are urged to contact police immediately.

Call 101 or visit the police website quoting log 116 of 10 January.

Police are supporting the victim with specially trained officers at this difficult time.