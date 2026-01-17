Watch Live

HOTEL SEX ATTACKER Sexual Predator Caught After Targeting Women at St Albans Hotel

  • Updated: 03:25
  • , 17 January 2026
Sexual Predator Caught After Targeting Women at St Albans Hotel

 

Four Brave Women Helped Nab Abuser

Four courageous women have helped bring a sexual predator to justice. Sovamsing David Muivah, 26, was convicted of assaulting them while working as a masseur at the Sopwell House Hotel in St Albans.

Multiple Assaults Lead to Prison Sentence

Muivah, from Abbots Park, St Albans, was found guilty yesterday of four counts of sexual assault by touching. Each count carried a prison term of two-and-a-half years, which will run concurrently. The attacks happened between February and October 2024 while he abused his position of trust during massages.

Victims Endured Trauma in Court

Despite Muivah pleading not guilty, the victims – aged in their 30s, 40s, and 50s – bravely recounted their traumatic experiences in court. After serving his sentence, Muivah will face deportation back to India.

