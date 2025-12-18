Sheffield Drug Gang Found Guilty of Murder After Deadly Shooting

Four drug gang members have been convicted for the murder of Abdullah Hassan in Sheffield after a bitter drug dispute turned deadly.

Fatal Shooting Outside Sheffield Flats

On 9 April 2023, emergency services rushed to Callow Drive flats after reports of a shooting. Despite frantic efforts from residents and paramedics, 26-year-old Abdullah Hassan was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem revealed he died from a single gunshot to the thigh.

Gang’s Plot Uncovered by CCTV and Phone Data

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court found Demi Dunford, 29, Alex Taff, 31, Andrew Horton, 48, and Osai Williams, 29, guilty of murder. Evidence showed Dunford had been locked in a weeks-long drug dispute with Hassan. Prosecutors revealed she masterminded a plan with the others to lure him outside before opening fire.

Desperate Cover-Up Attempt

The gang fled immediately after the shooting and tried to erase evidence. They travelled out of Sheffield and cleaned a vehicle linked to the crime. Emma Horton, 38, Andrew Horton’s sister, was caught and convicted for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice for arranging the car cleaning.

Verdicts and Next Steps

Demi Dunford: Found guilty of murder and two drug charges

Alex Taff: Found guilty of murder

Andrew Horton: Found guilty of murder and conspiracy to pervert justice

Osai Williams: Found guilty of murder

Emma Horton: Found guilty of conspiracy to pervert justice

The four murderers will be sentenced on 16 January 2026 at Sheffield Crown Court.

Police Praise Public and Deliver Warning