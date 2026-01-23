A savage drugs feud in Sheffield ended with a man shot dead – and the gang behind it has now been locked up for decades.

Drug War Explodes Into Murder

On 9 April 2023, emergency services rushed to flats on Callow Drive after frantic calls from neighbours. They tried to save 25-year-old Abdullah Hassan, but he died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the thigh.

After an intense investigation, South Yorkshire Police uncovered a chilling plot. Demi Dunford, Alex Taff, Andrew Horton, and Osai Williams had sparked a violent turf war over drugs. Dunford, desperate to prove her dominance, planned with the others to lure Abdullah out and kill him.

The Hunt for Justice

Following the shooting, the gang fled and tried to cover their tracks. They scrupulously cleaned vehicles and moved around to erase evidence – even involving Andrew Horton’s sister Emma. But police pieced together the brutal truth.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: “This sentencing brings closure to our investigation and justice for Abdullah. Drugs fuel deadly crime, tearing communities apart. Those responsible are off our streets now – and this is a warning to anyone involved in this ruthless trade. We thank the public and all officers who helped bring these criminals to book.”

Jail Sentences for the Ruthless Crew

Osai Williams (29) – murder, grievous bodily harm, drug offences, and possession of a weapon. Sentenced to 32 years.

Their bloody feud has finally been crushed – but police urge the public to keep sharing information to stop more lives being ruined by drugs and violence.