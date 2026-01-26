Watch Live

Sheffield Gang Sentenced for Cold-Blooded Murder Over Drug War

  Updated: 03:30
  26 January 2026

A gang of four linked to a deadly drugs dispute in Sheffield has been jailed for decades after the brutal shooting of 25-year-old Abdullah Hassan in 2023.

Drugs Dispute Ends in Tragedy

Sheffield Crown Court last month found Demi Dunford, Alex Taff, Andrew Horton, and Osai Williams guilty of Abdullah’s murder. The fatal shooting unfolded on April 9, 2023, at flats on Callow Drive, where emergency services arrived too late to save Abdullah.

Police revealed Abdullah died from a single gunshot wound to the thigh. The investigation uncovered a fierce drug supply turf war between Dunford and Abdullah, which escalated fatally.

Orchestrated Hit and Cover-Up

Dunford allegedly planned the hit, enlisting Taff, Horton, and Williams to lure Abdullah out and gun him down. After the shooting, the gang fled and scrambled to erase evidence by cleaning vehicles and moving locations. Even Horton’s sister, Emma Horton, got tangled up in trying to hide the crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: “This sentencing brings closure to our investigation and justice for Abdullah. Drugs fuel deadly crime and have no place in our communities. This sentence sends a clear warning to anyone involved in such offending.”

Heavy Sentences for All Involved

  • Osai Williams, 29, Sheffield – murder, grievous bodily harm, multiple drug offences, and possession of an offensive weapon. Jailed for 32 years.
  • Demi Dunford, 29, Sheffield – murder, controlled drugs offences, possession of a prohibited weapon. Sentenced to 31 years.
  • Andrew Horton, 47, Sheffield – murder, robbery, theft, fraud, and conspiracy to pervert justice. Received 28 years.
  • Alex Taff, 31, Sheffield – murder. Given 27 years.
  • Emma Horton, 38, Sheffield – conspiracy to pervert justice. Sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years.

