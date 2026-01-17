Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder

A shocking family tragedy has unfolded in Shirebrook as a 19-year-old teenager admitted killing his stepfather at their home.

Brutal Stabbing in Valley Road Home

Armed police rushed to a house on Valley Road at 8.45pm on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, after a distress call. Officers arrested Logan Procter, 19, on suspicion of murder.

The victim, 57-year-old Christopher Owen, was found dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds. Tragically, a family Jack Russell dog was also found stabbed and dead.

Teen Charged and Remanded

Logan Procter faced charges not only for the murder of Mr Owen but also for causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. However, the animal cruelty charge has been merged into the murder case.

Court Appearance and Next Steps

Today, 16 January, Procter pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court. He was remanded in custody and is due back in court on 16 March for further hearings.