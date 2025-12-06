Watch Live

SCUMBAGS Shock and Outrage as Lifesaving Defibrillator Stolen in Morden

  21:17
  6 December 2025
Tears and anger flood in after the theft of a vital defibrillator cabinet in Morden town centre. The owner is distraught, trying to reset the cabinet code and grappling with the cruel reality of someone stealing lifesaving equipment.

“Sometimes I hate this world,” they say. Their late dad, a proud Londoner, would be devastated by the state of things. “He was kind and good. It’s heartbreaking that he’s gone, while scumbags walk free and cause harm.”

Why This Defibrillator Matters

  • This defibrillator was Modern’s only 24/7 accessible lifesaving kit.
  • It’s typically used twice a month in emergencies, saving lives.
  • Its absence puts the community at serious risk during cardiac arrests.

The charity set up in memory of Paul Parish aims to save lives through awareness, free basic life support (BLS) training, and installing public defibrillators and bleed control kits. So far, they have trained 2,485 people and installed 54 kits across Greater London. Their devices have been crucial in 140 emergencies.

Help Replace the Stolen Lifesaver

The fundraiser is desperately calling for donations to replace the stolen defibrillator and bleed kit — and to add another to the severely underserved town of Morden.

“Every penny raised will go toward getting lifesaving equipment back where it belongs. If we exceed our target, extra funds will help us install another defibrillator in Morden,” the organiser said.

They added, “It’s a busy and costly time for everyone, but saving a life can’t be priced. Please help if you can.”

Donate here to save lives in Dad’s name: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/morden-defibrillator-fundraiser

