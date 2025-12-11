Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats

Residents in Gravesend area are urging urgent action after a 64-year-old man was found living rough in a tent just a week after leaving hospital. The man, who recently had a gallbladder operation, is struggling to recover on the streets with no proper shelter or support.

Local Community Horrified at Neglect of Vulnerable Man

Neighbours say the man is in pain and has limited mobility following surgery. Despite his obvious need, he has no heating, shelter, or medical follow-up. Calls for emergency accommodation have reportedly been ignored, leaving community members shocked and frustrated.

Residents Demand Immediate Intervention from Authorities

“No one recovering from major surgery should be left in a tent on the roadside,” locals say. They’re pleading with local councils, charities, and decision-makers to step in and provide safe housing and necessary care before it’s too late.